BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.34%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.2%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
HUBC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.8%)
PAEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
PRL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.21%)
SSGC 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.73%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 4,681 Increased By 7.4 (0.16%)
BR30 16,698 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 46,694 Increased By 66.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,160 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Japan 10-year JGB auction average yield at 0.768%, yield at lowest accepted price 0.770%

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 10:12am

TOKYO: A 10-year Japanese government bond auction on Tuesday had an average yield at 0.768%, while the yield at the lowest accepted price was 0.770%.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.93. Another measure of demand called the tail was 0.02 yen, compared to 0.10 yen at the previous 10-year note auction last month.

Bank of Japan steps in market as JGB yields hit multi-year high

The 10-year JGB yield declined further following the result, and was last down 1.5 basis points at 0.755%. It had earlier risen to a decade-high of 0.78%.

