Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid launched

Press Release Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

LAHORE: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL), the fastest-growing automotive brand in Pakistan, has launched Santa FE Hybrid, a locally assembled D-SUV hybrid vehicle on Sunday. Hyundai Santa Fe will be available nationwide in two different Variants Smart (FWD) priced at 12,990,000 and Signature (AWD) priced at 14,699,000.

In recent weeks, the automotive industry of Pakistan was abuzz with an expectancy of a high-tech Product launch by HNMPL. The wait is finally over as the company has launched the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid. This highly awaited unveiling is now set to redefine the automotive landscape in Pakistan, and will definitely elevate HNMPL’s position in country’s auto sector.

Despite the challenges posed by the current economic situation, HNMPL remains steadfast in its mission to introduce innovative vehicles to the Pakistani market. The Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid is no exception; it represents a leap forward in the SUV segment, promising unmatched performance, style, and hybrid technology.

Hasan Mansha, CEO of Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL), shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, “The Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid marks an exciting milestone for us as we introduce our fifth Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit in Pakistan.

