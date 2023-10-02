Nawaz to face courts on return: Rana Tanveer

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senior leader and former federal minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the cases against the PML-N supremo were bogus and politically motivated and Nawaz Sharif always respected the courts, constitution and the law and on his return he would face the law and the courts.

Talking to media on Sunday, Rana said the PML-N workers and people would accord a historic welcome to Nawaz Sharif and the whole nation was waiting for his return for the resolution of their problems. “Nawaz Sharif was bringing the agenda of national prosperity,” he said.

