SECP issues standardised documentation for private fund

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued standardized formats of documents, along with step-by-step guidance, for the registration of private fund as a notified entity.

The standardized documentation, available at SECP’s website in editable formats, will promote consistency, encourage harmonized disclosures, and reduce the turnaround time required for the registration of a private fund.

The documents include, Trust Deed and Private Placement Memorandum (for registration of a fund in trust structure), Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Agreement, Custodian Agreement and Private Placement Memorandum (for registration of private fund in LLP structure).

Notable interest has been observed in the registration of private funds over the last couple of years; however, constitutive documents containing varying disclosures being used by private fund management companies were the cause of the delay in registration and subsequent launch of funds. Soft copies of the documents are available for download at SECP’s website at: https://www.secp.gov.pk/laws/others/

