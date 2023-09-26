PTI, JUI (Sherani) decide to enter poll alliance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (Sherani) have decided to enter an alliance with like-minded parties to work together for a better future for the country and the people.

According to a statement from the PTI media office, an important meeting between PTI and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan was held.

The delegation of PTI was led by former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan was represented by its chief Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, along with Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, and Maulana Abdul Khaliq.

In the meeting, it added that the overall political situation of the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

“It was decided that based on the free and independent opinion of the people, and as a result of the elections, the elected representatives should be given the opportunity to rule in Pakistan, who can take the country out of the current dire situation and take it on the path of development,” the PTI statement added.

Apart from this, it added that it was also decided that in the near future, both parties will move towards an alliance with other like-minded parties to be able to work for the better future of the country and the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023