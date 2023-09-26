Al-Khidmat conducts annual health screening of resident orphans

KARACHI: Al-Khidmat Karachi has recently conducted its annual health screening for resident orphans at its Aghosh Home in Karachi.

Check-ups were conducted for ENT, dental as well as eye illnesses, and prescribed medicines were given free to those who needed them.

Children who were found in need of further medical attention will be granted the required treatment free of charge by Al-Khidmat.

The screening was done by a team of doctors and paramedical staff, while eye check-ups were done by specialists from POBT (Prevention of Blindness Trust).

These children were also given important medical advice by the doctors to keep themselves healthy.

