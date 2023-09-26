Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 25, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 290.00
Open Offer Rs 293.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 26
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 26
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
506
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 26
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 26
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 26
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 26
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.99
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 26
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
350.05
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 26
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 26
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.32
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 26
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 26
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
29,654,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 26
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
20,636,559
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 26
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
8,986,644
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Sep 26
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
5,817,127
▲ 0.00
|
Nishat Chun.Pow. / Sep 26
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
5,515,000
▲ 0.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Sep 26
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
5,323,500
▲ 0.00
|
Waves Corporation / Sep 26
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
4,921,500
▲ 0.00
|
Thatta Cement / Sep 26
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
4,528,000
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 26
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
3,764,596
▲ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Sep 26
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
3,763,000
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 25
|
291.05
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 25
|
290.85
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 25
|
148.36
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 25
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 25
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Sep 25
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 22
|
5.43
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 25
|
4313.19
|
India Sensex / Sep 25
|
65943.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 25
|
32678.62
|
Nasdaq / Sep 25
|
13167.53
|
Hang Seng / Sep 25
|
17745.62
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 25
|
7672.91
|
Dow Jones / Sep 25
|
33894.67
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 25
|
15535.81
|
France CAC40 / Sep 25
|
7179.27
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 22
|
19035
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 22
|
185020
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 25
|
90.44
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 25
|
1922.68
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 25
|
86.10
