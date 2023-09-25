BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KPEZDMC, Jalozai Economic Zone: BoK opens Raast Islamic Banking booth

Press Release Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:51am

JALOZAI: In a momentous occasion, Bank of Khyber proudly inaugurated its Raast Islamic Banking Booth at the KPEZDMC (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company), Jalozai Economic Zone.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Syed Amir Abdullah, Minister of Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Javed Iqbal Khattak, CEO of KPEZDMC, Mr. Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head BOK - Raast Islamic Banking, Sami Ur Rehman Area Manager and several other senior executives of the Bank and KPEZDMC.

Raast Islamic Banking Booth represents a significant milestone in Bank of Khyber’s commitment to providing accessible and Shariah-compliant financial services to the region. Located within the dynamic KPEZDMC, Jalozai Economic Zone, this state-of-the-art booth aims to serve the financial needs of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals while adhering to the principles of Islamic finance.

Syed Amir Abdullah, the Minister of Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Government of KP, expressed his appreciation for Bank of Khyber’s efforts to promote Islamic banking within the province. He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in driving economic growth and financial inclusion in the region.

Javed Iqbal Khattak, CEO of KPEZDMC, commended the Bank’s dedication to fostering economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the critical role played by the Raast Islamic Banking Booth in facilitating financial transactions within the economic zone.

Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head - Islamic - Bank of Khyber , spoke about the institution’s commitment to offering ethical and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. He emphasized the significance of the newly inaugurated booth in serving the diverse financial needs of the community.

Raast Islamic Banking Booth at KPEZDMC, Jalozai Economic Zone, is equipped with a range of banking services, designed to align with Islamic principles. Bank of Khyber is confident that this initiative will further strengthen its presence in the region and contribute to the economic prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bank of Khyber Javed Iqbal Khattak KPEZDMC Bank of Khyber Raast Islamic banking Jalozai Economic Zone

Comments

1000 characters

KPEZDMC, Jalozai Economic Zone: BoK opens Raast Islamic Banking booth

Provincial nature PSDP projects: Centre decides to make it mandatory for provinces to share 50pc cost

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Identifying new taxpayers: Shamshad seeks data of electricity users

Govt determined to fight off economic crisis: Shamshad

FBR urged to extend income tax return deadline

‘Fair’ elections can take place without Imran: PM

Any elections without Imran will have no legitimacy: PTI

Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme: FBR finally releases data of beneficiaries

‘Six or seven’ Muslim states to make peace with Israel after Saudi Arabia: report

‘Avastin’ pulled from shelves, says govt

Read more stories