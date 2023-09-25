KPEZDMC, Jalozai Economic Zone: BoK opens Raast Islamic Banking booth

JALOZAI: In a momentous occasion, Bank of Khyber proudly inaugurated its Raast Islamic Banking Booth at the KPEZDMC (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company), Jalozai Economic Zone.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Syed Amir Abdullah, Minister of Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Javed Iqbal Khattak, CEO of KPEZDMC, Mr. Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head BOK - Raast Islamic Banking, Sami Ur Rehman Area Manager and several other senior executives of the Bank and KPEZDMC.

Raast Islamic Banking Booth represents a significant milestone in Bank of Khyber’s commitment to providing accessible and Shariah-compliant financial services to the region. Located within the dynamic KPEZDMC, Jalozai Economic Zone, this state-of-the-art booth aims to serve the financial needs of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals while adhering to the principles of Islamic finance.

Syed Amir Abdullah, the Minister of Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Government of KP, expressed his appreciation for Bank of Khyber’s efforts to promote Islamic banking within the province. He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in driving economic growth and financial inclusion in the region.

Javed Iqbal Khattak, CEO of KPEZDMC, commended the Bank’s dedication to fostering economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the critical role played by the Raast Islamic Banking Booth in facilitating financial transactions within the economic zone.

Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head - Islamic - Bank of Khyber , spoke about the institution’s commitment to offering ethical and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. He emphasized the significance of the newly inaugurated booth in serving the diverse financial needs of the community.

Raast Islamic Banking Booth at KPEZDMC, Jalozai Economic Zone, is equipped with a range of banking services, designed to align with Islamic principles. Bank of Khyber is confident that this initiative will further strengthen its presence in the region and contribute to the economic prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

