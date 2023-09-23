BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Sep 23, 2023
Pakistan

Female patient jumps from LGH building

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: A 22-year female patient Sidra Afzal was injured, when she jumped from a window of the Labour room of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Friday.

The injured Sidra Afzal was immediately taken over to Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in critical condition. Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has taken immediate notice and formed a five-member committee headed by Prof. of Urology Prof Dr Khizar Hayyat Gondal to probe into the matter.

As per details, Sidra Afzal (22) gave birth of baby girl on September 18 in a private hospital of Kasur district and it was her third daughter as well which was born through C Section. She was brought to LGH by her family members where she was given proper medical treatment. On Friday morning she went to use washroom from where Sidra Afzal jumped over from the window and was sustained injuries.

Medical Superintendent Prof Nurdat Sohail said that Sidra was admitted in the Labour Room of the hospital on September 18 and doctors conducted procedure in which around two litter mixer of water and blood was sucked from her belly.

Keeping in view her health condition, she was shifted to the Intensive Health Care Unit and two ladies were also allowed to stay in the ICU for her take care.





