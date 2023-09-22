BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
China stocks hit 10-month low on hawkish US Fed stance

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks slipped further on Thursday as risk sentiment was hit after the US Federal Reserve signalled another rate hike by year-end and much tighter monetary policy through 2024 than previously expected.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index declined 0.9% to close at its lowest since November 2022, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.3%.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street’s lacklustre lead, dipping across the board as the Fed stiffened its hawkish monetary policy stance, pressuring markets.

The Fed held interest rates steady, as expected, on Wednesday. But it raised its end-2024 and 2025 dot plot projections by 50 bps each, essentially signalling “higher-for-longer” rates, Nomura analysts said in a note.

“Rising US bond yields, stronger USD and elevated energy prices – all are ingredients for a bad recipe for Asian stocks,” Nomura said.

The reaction from the US equity markets to the Fed’s decision was bearish and opened the door for follow-up sell-offs, said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets.

“This development in the US market weighed down the already cautious sentiment in the Hong Kong and mainland markets,” he said. Chinese regulators have started to probe some hedge funds and brokerages on quantitative trading strategies amid a growing outcry against a sector able to profit from share price falls and volatility, sources told.

