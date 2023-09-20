BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
Population boom: Parties should unite ‘to champion effective management’: Sherry

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman has said political parties and all other stakeholders should unite to champion effective population management.

She delivered a keynote speech centered on the theme of “Population and National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023,” at the 9th meeting of the Parliamentary Forum on Population Council on Tuesday.

In her remarks, she unpacked crucial aspects of population management, population control stigmas, women’s empowerment, climate resilience, and the role of public-private partnerships. She said, “We must reframe discussions around family planning and population management. It’s not a controversial issue but an essential component of development. “

Sherry said, “Empowering women to make decisions about their families is paramount. Initiated and designed by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to address the population growth, Lady Health Workers Programme play a pivotal role till today in delivering health services. The dedication and work of lady health workers should be acknowledging. The programme has the capacity to address the challenge of growing population and raise public awareness.”

“Pakistan’s high population growth rate has impeded our progress. Slowing down population growth is essential for sustainable development.”

“Population data forms the cornerstone of informed decision-making. It must be accurate, widely accepted, and a shared knowledge base for our population management and planning efforts,” Sherry said.

She said, “Our population’s vulnerability to climate change underscores the need for effective population management. Growing populations multiply the climate-related challenges because uncontrolled population growth is a threat multiplier.”

“Investing in human capital, especially our youth’s education and skills development, is critical for our country’s growth. Public-private partnerships can be a game-changer in addressing population challenges and leveraging digital technology for outreach and services,” she concluded.

The 9th Meeting of the Parliamentary Forum on Population Council brought together policymakers, experts, and organisations to address critical issues related to population management and development in Pakistan.

