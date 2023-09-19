Bail plea of IK: IHC sends notices to FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) concerning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's request for post-arrest bail in the cipher case.

The IHC Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq, heard a bail plea filed by the PTI chairman through his counsel Salman Safdar.

On the repeated request of the PTI chairman's lawyers for an early hearing, the court remarked that the procedure is in place, according to which the bail application will be fixed by next Monday.

The court issued a notice to FIA on the petition and sought its response by the next hearing.

A special court had rejected the bail plea of the former prime minister, after which he approached the IHC.

The PTI chairman is in jail on judicial remand till September 26. The special court has sought a challan from the FIA in the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023