This is apropos a letter to the Editor by Zafarullah Kasuri regarding my article “Cremation of tolerant India” carried by this newspaper in two parts last Wednesday.

I am in complete agreement with his views that the Prime Ministers who followed J. Nehru were, if not equally, but to a large degree, secularists. He omitted Morarji Desai, who was a moderate too, albeit with some strange personal habits. At no place have I insinuated to the contrary.

So the comments that facts have not been captured is refuted. I accept Mr. Kasuri’s point of view about “objectivity and criticism”. I reiterate with pride and glee that when I write about Modi, I abandon, objectivity and, yes, I am biased against him for good reasons, as mentioned in my write-up.

Sirajuddin Aziz (Karachi)

