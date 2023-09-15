BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
World

North Korean leader heads for aviation plant in Russian Far East town

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 09:41am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the town of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Russia’s Far East on Friday and headed straight to a vast aviation plant that produces warplanes and other equipment, TASS news agency said.

Tass said Kim was met by the regional governor and other officials on a red carpet at the town’s railway station.

He was whisked off to the Komsomolsk aviation plant, named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first person in space.

The plant produces Russia’s most modern fighter jets, with TASS singling out the Su-35 and Su-57. The plant also manufactures civil aircraft.

Kim, accompanied by Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday visited Vostochny cosmodrome, Russia’s most modern space launch facility, in Amur region.

The two leaders, accompanied by their defence ministers, have discussed military matters.

Putin on Thursday accepted Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea.

