Punjab governor pays homage to Benazir Bhutto

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a great leader who signed the Charter of Democracy with the PML -N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party central Punjab, which was led by the former Federal Minister of Textiles, Rana Farooq Saeed, called on him at Governor House Lahore on Thursday. During the meeting current political situation was discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that both the leaders (Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif) by signing the Charter of Democracy not only strengthened the democracy, but also promoted high values. He said that despite all the differences and dissenting views in politics, mutual respect should not be compromised.

He added that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country made progress. During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister, motorways were built in the country, new universities were set up, hospitals were built and the country’s defence was made impregnable by nuclear explosions, he added.

On this occasion, former MNA Rana Farooq Saeed said that the leadership and workers of the People’s Party have always made sacrifices for democracy.

Later, the governor chaired 40th meeting of the Senate of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore at UET Lahore. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor UET Lahore, Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, and Registrar Muhammad Asif, members of UET Senate, faculties, Deans and chairpersons of various departments.

In the meeting, Prof Dr Habibur Rahman highlighted the steps taken for the betterment of the students, faculty members, staff, and the university. In the meeting, the budget for the financial year 2023-24 was approved by the Syndicate. Treasurer Imran Babar presented the budget. In the UET Senate meeting, industry-academia relations and other issues of the university were also discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that UET is one of the prestigious educational institutions of the country. He said that UET graduates are proving their mettle at national and international levels. Developing the links between academia and industries is the need of the hour.

