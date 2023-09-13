BAFL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Power of collaboration emphasised for national uplift

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: The participants of a meeting emphasised the power of collaboration and dialogue across diverse fields, fostering unity and progress in Pakistan.

Noman Abid Lakhani Chancellor of ILMA University and Member of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) hosted dinner meeting with Arshad Wali Muhammad, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Antiquities.

The aim of the meeting was to tell all that the business community is united and fully available for the support to bring the economy back on track.

They said appointment of a businessman as a caretaker minister is a good step and will pave way for the betterment of policies of doing business in Pakistan.

During the meeting meaningful discussions unfolded, connections were strengthened, and new ideas were cultivated, underscoring the importance of synergistic efforts in driving the nation's progress and development.

Guests included Consuls General of USA, Turkey, Malaysia and Yemen. Leading showbiz actors, Dr Fahad Mirza, Adnan Siddiqi, and Farhan Ali Agha, builders included Dr Talha Thanvi, Fayyaz Falaknaz, Anwer Ghagai, Wasiq Ali Khan, Rizwan Adhia, and many more.

Sindh Higher Education Chairman and Minister Dr Tariq Rafi was also present at the prestigious gathering.

Former Special Assistant to CM Faraz Abid Lakhani, Chairman Noman Group M Abid Lakhani, Hashaam Riaz Sheikh, Farhan Chishti, Farhan Essa, Farrukh Ansari, Farukh Mazhar, Fayyaz Ilyas, Haq Bawany, Hussain Thebo, Imran Sultan, Jabbar Dallal, Jahanzed Khan, Jawwad Zafa, Junaid Abul Qadir, Kaukab Iqbal, Masood Ihsan, Masood Naqi, Masood Zeenat, Mohsin Feroze, Murad Soni, Pervez Madraswala, Rasheed Jan Mohd, Rashid Siddiqui, Jawad Ahmed, Rehan Mehtab Chawla, Rizwan Adhia, Salahuddin, Shahid Javed, Shahzad Mobeen, Shahzad Sabir, Sheikh A. Wahab, Shiekh Imran, Sohel N Kidwai, Sufian Adhia, Sulaiman Mehdi, Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar ILMA University, Talib Karim, Imran Sultan, Umar Qasim, Zain Bashir, Zulfiqar Mehr were also present.

