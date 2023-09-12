Bol Network acquired by AsiaPak Investments

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading media group, Bol Network, has been acquired by AsiaPak Investments. Bol operates the leading news and entertainment channels for Pakistanis globally. Bol is unique among media groups to own its own studio production facilities. It also operates market-leading media technology with global reach on multiple broadcast and digital platforms.

Bol will remain headquartered in Karachi with nationwide presence. AsiaPak Investments is an investment company with offices in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. It invests only in Pakistan; their sectors include infrastructure, energy, power, transport, logistics, and, technology.

