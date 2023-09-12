BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
Chairmen BoDs of various Discos visit Fesco

Press Release Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

FAISALABAD: On the invitation of Chairman FESCO Board of Directors Malik Tahseen Awan, the Chairmen Board of Directors of various Distribution Companies across Pakistan visited the FESCO Headquarters.

Chairman Board of Directors of LESCO (Lahore) Hafiz Muhammad Noman, Chairman Board of Directors QESCO (Quetta) Engineer Abdul Wahab Magsi, Chairman Board of Directors HESCO (Hyderabad) Engineer Sheikh Jamil Gul, Chairman Board of Directors of PESCO (Peshawar) Faizullah Khan and Chairman Board of Directors SEPCO (Sukkur) Agha Lal Bux Khan were present on this occasion.

Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed briefed the distinguished guests regarding FESCO’s losses, recovery, commercial and technical working, customer services, planning and ERP, which they appreciated and described as exemplary.

On this occasion, it was decided that all such meetings will be held alternately in Distribution Companies and benefit from each other’s experiences. And mutual cooperation agreements will also be made to benefit from the expertise of the company in the field so that these important institutions of the Power Sector move ahead with coordinated cooperation.

The Chairman Board of Directors, who participated in the meeting, welcomed the National Campaign against power theft by the Government of Pakistan, the Caretaker Prime Minister, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the Caretaker Federal Minister of Energy and said that it is the need of the hour.

This sector is under severe pressure due to continuous increase in circular debt, increase in theft rate. Power Sector has an integral role in running the industry without which it is difficult to run the wheels of Industry, Commerce, and Agriculture. Industry and Agriculture are the source of employment and National Exports.

The burden of electricity theft of billions of rupees per year is falling on this sector and its consumers and is the reason for expensive electricity. They also expressed his commitment to implementation and joint struggle. They said that only by ending the scourge of electricity theft, all the Distribution Companies can achieve their development goals and a revolution can be made in the country’s economy with cheap electricity.

The Chairmen Board of Directors also visited the state-of-the-art customer services center established at the FESCO Headquarters and reviewed the modern Kiosk Machines, Token Machines and other facilities installed for the convenience of customers and appreciated the performance of FESCO.

Later, Chairman FESCO BOD Malik Tahseen Awan presented commemorative shields to Chairman BOD LESCO Hafiz Muhammad Noman, Chairman BOD QESCO Engineer Abdul Wahab Magsi, Chairman BOD HESCO Engineer Sheikh Jamil Gul, Chairman BOD PESCO Faizullah Khan and Chairman BOD SEPCO Agha Lal Bux Khan.

On this occasion, General Manager Operations FESCO Rana Muhammad Ayub, General Manager (C&CS) Umar Hayat Gondal, Chief Engineer (CS) Engineer Sadaf Naz, Director General (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Company Secretary Abid Rashid and Deputy Company Secretary Muhammad Saeed Raza were also present.

