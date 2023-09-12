BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
IK allowed to talk to sons till 15th

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Monday, ordered to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to talk to his sons till September 15.

The special court judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing Khan’s contempt petition against the Superintendent of Attock Jail, directed the Superintendent of Attock Jail to ensure talks of Khan with his sons and submit a report by September 15.

According to court’s orders, a fresh miscellaneous application seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against respondent Arif Shehzad was submitted. Be entered in the relevant register. Notice of the same be given to respondent Arif Shehzad Superintendent with a strict direction to submit a report with regard to instant application, now to come up for submission of report; further proceedings on September 15.

According to details, chairman PTI's lawyer Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha appeared before Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the Secret Act Court.

Imran Khan had filed a contempt petition in the court against the Superintendent of Attock Jail. It has been adopted in the petition that despite the court’s order, the former prime minister was not been allowed to talk to his sons over the phone.

The Superintendent of Attock Jail said that they cannot allow the accused of the Secret Act to talk on the phone.

The PTI chairman requested the court to take contempt of court proceedings against the Superintendent of Attock Jail.

Shiraz Ranjha told the court that earlier on August 30, an order was given to let Imran Khan talk to his sons over the phone, however the order was not followed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

