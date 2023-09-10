BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Failure of power sector: stop the blame game

Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

It was only recently that the Senate Standing Committee on Power on unbraided the top brass of Power Division for shifting burden of their “incompetence” on to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with respect to electricity losses, theft and massive under recovery, final burden of which is being passed on to those consumers who pay their bills, or made part of the circular debt. According to a Business Recorder report,

“the Committee had also expressed its ire on the poor capacity of those officers who failed to provide required information or elaborate/clarify to the satisfaction of its members. The Committee was concerned at the inflated electricity bills due to which people are on the roads. Power Division officials maintained that the entire society, including government, is responsible for failure of power sector.”

The foregoing clearly explains the current power situation that has been becoming uglier by the day. But the government or its Power Division cannot wash its hands off or disclaim responsibility for the power sector mess.

Successive governments, in fact, have presided over the destruction of the power sector through sheer lack of competence, massive corruption and abject absence of farsightedness.

That the government always tries to pass the buck and people are sick of it is a fact. Insofar as the power sector officials’ contention is concerned, society too has a role in the failure of power sector.

Woeful high incidence of power theft is, of course, a strong case in point. But the question is how to fix the mess as early as possible, although implementing reforms is likely to be a long haul? The current caretaker setup in the country is expected to improve the situation mainly because of the fact that it does not risk losing any political capital. Last but not least, we often elect to play the blame game but that isn’t very constructive.

Zafar Ali Shah,

Islamabad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF circular debt power sector Power Division electricity bills

Comments

1000 characters

Failure of power sector: stop the blame game

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories