Lesco conducts grand operation against power theft

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has carried out grand operation against power theft and caught 330 persons, including an important political figure, red handed on Thursday.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of federal power division of energy. So far 130 FIRs have been registered against the responsible besides arresting 11 culprits. All the illegal connections have been disconnected and detection bill worth Rs47,427,301 has been issued against 1,037,425 electricity units.

One former MNA Mehr Saeed Zafar Padhiar, ex-chairman district council Rana Ayub, Vice Chairman PML-N, PTI worker Tariq Javed and others have been found involved in power theft.

