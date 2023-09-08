Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 07, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,757.24
High: 46,035.81
Low: 45,703.53
Net Change: 50.34
Volume (000): 98,985
Value (000): 6,480,737
Makt Cap (000) 1,592,360,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,990.74
NET CH (-) 14.8
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,548.18
NET CH (-) 84.5
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,760.15
NET CH (-) 80.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,669.96
NET CH (-) 25.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,282.88
NET CH (+) 35.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,716.09
NET CH (-) 31.99
------------------------------------
As on: 07-Sep-2023
====================================
