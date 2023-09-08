KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 07, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,757.24 High: 46,035.81 Low: 45,703.53 Net Change: 50.34 Volume (000): 98,985 Value (000): 6,480,737 Makt Cap (000) 1,592,360,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,990.74 NET CH (-) 14.8 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,548.18 NET CH (-) 84.5 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,760.15 NET CH (-) 80.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,669.96 NET CH (-) 25.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,282.88 NET CH (+) 35.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,716.09 NET CH (-) 31.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-Sep-2023 ====================================

