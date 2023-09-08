BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 07, 2023). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 07, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,757.24
High:                      46,035.81
Low:                       45,703.53
Net Change:                    50.34
Volume (000):                 98,985
Value (000):               6,480,737
Makt Cap (000)         1,592,360,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,990.74
NET CH                      (-) 14.8
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,548.18
NET CH                      (-) 84.5
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,760.15
NET CH                     (-) 80.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,669.96
NET CH                     (-) 25.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,282.88
NET CH                     (+) 35.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,716.09
NET CH                     (-) 31.99
------------------------------------
As on:                   07-Sep-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

