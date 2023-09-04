Awareness session held on importance of breastfeeding

PESHAWAR: Provincial Session on the Importance of Breastfeeding Awareness held in Peshawar by Nutrition International is a significant event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for maternal and child health.

Breastfeeding is a critical aspect of infant nutrition and plays a crucial role in promoting the health and well-being of both mothers and babies. The main objectives of these sessions are to: Promote Breastfeeding Knowledge. Empower Mothers, Address Myths and Misconceptions, Engage Policymakers, Highlight Community Support, Showcase Successful Initiatives, Raise Awareness.

Event was attended by Director MNCH Program Tribal Districts Dr Anisa Afridi, Deputy Director Nutrition DGHS Dr Sumera Afridi, Deputy Director IHP Dr Hidayat, and SUN Unit Coordinator Iqbal Muhammad, Professors of Human Nutrition Department, Civil Society Organizations, Provincial Assembly Khateeb Lateefullah, Provincial Coordinator Nutrition International Darya Khan and linked stakeholders.

Dr Anisa PD MNCH formally welcomed all participants; Dr Sumera DD Nutrition shared updates of different nutrition programs at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Darya Khan PC NI shared about different programs of NI at province including Fortification, Maternal Newborn, Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition, WIFAS for in school adolescent girls, Implementation research on Multi micronutrient supplementation, universal salt iodisation, vitamin A supplementation and zinc programs.

Mufti Lateefullah Provincial Assembly Khateeb shared about breastfeeding importance in the light of Quran and Sunnah. While Dr Zia UD Din shared about the importance of breastfeeding in the context of scientific research.

Iqbal Muhammad SUN Unit Coordinator also shared about the breastfeeding act and appreciated efforts of NI and DGHS while closing remarks shared by Dr Hidayat DD IHP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023