BENGALURU: Indian shares opened marginally higher on Thursday, led by information technology (IT) stocks, ahead of the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June quarter.

Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares as U.S. rate concerns ease

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.10% at 19,365.80 at 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.15% to 65,184.65.