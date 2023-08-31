BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PSX notifies listing of Symmetry Group

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has notified the listing of Symmetry Group Limited with effect from Friday, September 01, 2023.

According to PSX notice, trading in the shares of Symmetry Group Limited will commence on the main board of Pakistan Stock Exchange from September 01, 2023 and shall be settled on T+2 basis. The first settlement date will be Tuesday, September 05, 2023. The market lot of the Company will be 500 shares of Rs 1.00 each.

The shares of the Company have already been declared an eligible security by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and all the transactions shall be settled through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). NCCPL has assigned “SYM” to the Company as their Company Code/Security Symbol.

The opening price of the shares of the Company will by Rs 4.30 per share, as determined through the Book Building process. The Company will be quoted in the “Technology and Communication” Sector in Daily Quotation of the PSX.

PSX NCCPL Symmetry Group Limited Technology and Communication

