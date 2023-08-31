BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAF to commercialise multi-grain flour with support of industry

Press Release Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture, Faisalabad has developed multi-grain flour which is being commercialized with the support of the industry.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan said this during his address as a special guest at the one-day seminar on multi-grain flour.

The multigrain flour is developed by National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences, UAF under the Higher Education Commission Technology Transfer Support Project. The seminar is organized by the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that forty percent of Pakistan's population is facing malnutrition which is a matter of concern for us. He said that instead of relying only on wheat flour, the nutritional crisis can be overcome by including other cereals as part of our daily diet. He said that UAF is the pioneer to introduce the Human Nutrition and Dietetics Program which is being replicated across the country.

Faculty of Food Science Dean Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said that with the passage of time, the trend of increase in nutritional crisis is being seen, for which we have to adopt healthy lifestyle. He said that the country was losing billions of rupees due to lack of nutrition.

Director General National Institute of Food Science and Technology / Principal Investigator Professor Dr. Imran Pasha said that the country is currently facing a crisis like food security and malnutrition. Multi-grain flour has been developed which is being commercialized in collaboration with Rehmat Wheat Products.

Dr. Khurram Zia, Rashid Lodhi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

University of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan Pakistan population grain flour

Comments

1000 characters

UAF to commercialise multi-grain flour with support of industry

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories