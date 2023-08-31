UAF to commercialise multi-grain flour with support of industry

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture, Faisalabad has developed multi-grain flour which is being commercialized with the support of the industry.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan said this during his address as a special guest at the one-day seminar on multi-grain flour.

The multigrain flour is developed by National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences, UAF under the Higher Education Commission Technology Transfer Support Project. The seminar is organized by the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that forty percent of Pakistan's population is facing malnutrition which is a matter of concern for us. He said that instead of relying only on wheat flour, the nutritional crisis can be overcome by including other cereals as part of our daily diet. He said that UAF is the pioneer to introduce the Human Nutrition and Dietetics Program which is being replicated across the country.

Faculty of Food Science Dean Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said that with the passage of time, the trend of increase in nutritional crisis is being seen, for which we have to adopt healthy lifestyle. He said that the country was losing billions of rupees due to lack of nutrition.

Director General National Institute of Food Science and Technology / Principal Investigator Professor Dr. Imran Pasha said that the country is currently facing a crisis like food security and malnutrition. Multi-grain flour has been developed which is being commercialized in collaboration with Rehmat Wheat Products.

Dr. Khurram Zia, Rashid Lodhi and others also spoke on the occasion.

