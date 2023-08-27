BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three US Marines die in ‘tragic’ Australia helicopter crash

Reuters Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 02:35pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Three US Marines died during military exercises in northern Australia on Sunday, the US military said, in a helicopter crash that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called “tragic”.

Five others were “transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition”, Marine Rotation Force - Darwin said in a press release.

It said they were among 23 Marines on a MV-22B Osprey helicopter during routine training exercises and that the cause of the crash was being investigated.

The crash occurred on the remote Tiwi Islands after 9 a.m. (0100 GMT), said Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy.

Australian personnel were not involved in the crash that occurred during Exercise Predators Run 2023, Albanese said.

“Our focus as a government and as a department of defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time,” the prime minister told a previously scheduled press conference in Western Australia.

Russia shoots down two drones over Kursk, Bryansk regions

About 2,500 personnel from Australia, the US, the Philippines, Indonesia and East Timor were taking part in the exercises, Sky News reported.

The US and Australia, a key ally in the Pacific, have been stepping up military cooperation in recent years in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

Four Australian soldiers were killed last month during large bilateral exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland.

United States Prime Minister Anthony Albanese US Marines Australia's Defence Ministry US military personnel Australian Defence Force

Comments

1000 characters

Three US Marines die in ‘tragic’ Australia helicopter crash

PM Kakar summons urgent meeting on electricity bills

Disputes relating to income determination: Facts have to be duly considered: SC

Polling for LG by-polls underway in KP

JI announces protest against inflated power bills

Caretaker PM assures resolution of all issues of Balochistan

KCCI, BMG reject hike in power tariffs

World No. 1 Pakistan add Shakeel to Asia Cup squad

Countrywide protests against electricity tariff hike continue

AI revolution in video games has industry players treading warily

Alvi for promotion of local products to reduce burden of import bills

Read more stories