BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran court orders US to pay $330m for ‘planning coup’

AFP Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

TEHRAN: A court in Tehran has ordered the US government to pay $330 million in damages for “planning a coup” against the newly established Islamic republic in 1980, the judiciary said Saturday.

A year after the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the US-backed shah, a group of mostly army officers tried to overthrow the new government.

State news agency IRNA said the “insurgents” were led by Saeed Mahdiyoun, a former Iranian air force commander, and had their headquarters in Nojeh, an air base in the western Hamedan province.

Several people were killed in clashes between the coup plotters and government forces, and scores of others were arrested.

“Their objective was to seize control of military bases across the country and target strategic centres and residences of the revolution’s leaders. However, their efforts were thwarted,” IRNA said.

Last year, relatives of those killed in the coup filed a legal petition with Iran’s International Court demanding damages, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

They specifically accused the United States of “planning and executing” the coup, Mizan said.

The court ruled in their favour, ordering “the American government to pay the plaintiffs 30 million dollars in material and moral damages, and 300 million dollars in punitive damages,” it added.

Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic relations since the aftermath of the 1979 revolution.

In 1953, the British and US intelligence services orchestrated the overthrow of prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh who had nationalised Iran’s lucrative oil industry.

In 2016, the US Supreme Court ordered that Iranian assets frozen in the United States should be paid to victims of attacks Washington has blamed on Tehran, including the 1983 bombing of a US Marine barracks in Beirut and a 1996 blast in Saudi Arabia.

In March this year, the International Court of Justice ruled that Washington’s freezing of funds belonging to several Iranian individuals and companies was “manifestly unreasonable”. But it ruled it had no jurisdiction to unblock nearly $2 billion in Iranian central bank assets frozen by the United States.

Tehran, which denies all responsibility for the attacks blamed on it by the United States, says that a series of US court judgments have awarded victims a total of $56 billion in damages.

Iran Iran court Saeed Mahdiyoun

Comments

1000 characters

Iran court orders US to pay $330m for ‘planning coup’

Disputes relating to income determination: Facts have to be duly considered: SC

JI announces protest against inflated power bills

KCCI, BMG reject hike in power tariffs

Countrywide protests against electricity tariff hike continue

Alvi for promotion of local products to reduce burden of import bills

Units involved in tax fraud: FBR suggests new sections in ST Act for penal action

Caretaker govt unveils its approach to economy

Sec 14(4) of Mohtasib Act: Power to decide ‘representation’ resides solely with President: SC

Appellate court should postpone proceedings when appellant is of unsound mind: LHC

‘Pre-poll rigging’ feared: PPP demands immediate release of census data

Read more stories