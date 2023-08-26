BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New grids being constructed: Chairman FESCO

Press Release Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

FAISALABAD: Chairman FESCO (WAPDA) Malik Tahseen Awan has said that new Grids are being constructed and old grids are being upgraded to strengthen the electricity distribution system across the region and provide quality services to all types of consumers.

Because the energy sector is the backbone of country's economy, trade, agriculture and domestic activities. Development without energy is impossible. Company's growth journey is being accelerated. They are inaugurating 132 KV Gokhowal Grid Station to be constructed in a short span of four months.

On this occasion, FESCO Board Director Raja Ameer Hamza and GM Operation Rana Ayub were also with him. He further said that the special effort of former member of National Assembly and opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed is included for the construction of 132 KV Gokhowal Grid.

The construction of Grid will provide relief to the small and big industries of the area. 30 thousand new connections will be installed and it has been completed in a record time of four months.

Earlier, General Manager Operation Rana Muhammad Ayub and Project Director GSC Nadeem Akbar Kahlon gave a briefing and said that the Grid Station has been constructed at a cost of more than 52 crore rupees and two power transformers of 40 MVA capacity have been placed in it. It will provide relief to the existing 132 KV Millat Road Grid and Chiniot Road Grid and will improve the voltage profile in the area. Line Losses will also be less.

Chief Engineer Development Aamir Mehboob Elahi, Chief Engineer T&G Rao Mubasher Hayat, XEN SS&T Division No. 1 Nasrullah Mahesar and other FESCO officers were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wapda FESCO Electricity Distribution Malik Tahseen Awan

Comments

1000 characters

New grids being constructed: Chairman FESCO

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SECP issues first certificate of Shariah compliance

Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

Rising political ‘clamour’ may force earlier elections

PPP decides to demand ‘polls in 90 days’

LEAs unearth attempt aimed at hacking govt officials’ phones

Mega scam: 3 Customs inspectors dismissed from service

Sindh govt bans new housing projects

Suspension of D&SJ’s verdict: IHC defers hearing of Imran’s appeal

Read more stories