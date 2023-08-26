Bilawal appoints digital media heads

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has appointed PPP digital media heads for provinces and federal capital.

The notification issued said: “Umar Rehman Malik has been appointed as a PPP’s head of digital media for Islamabad, Kasim Gilani for Punjab, Asif Ullah Khan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Naveed Ayatullah Durrani for Balochistan and Nadeem Bhutto for Sindh.

Former Provincial Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon already heads the PPP’s digital media for Pakistan.”

Umar Rehman, who has been appointed as PPP's digital media head for Islamabad, is the son of former Interior Minister late Senator A Rehman Malik and earlier served as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Umar Rehman Malik said, “I am honored to be appointed as head PPP Digital Media, Islamabad and grateful to Chairman PPP’ Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for trust and the opportunity to carry forward the legacy of my late father Senator A Rehman Malik to serve PPP. I will leave no stone unturned to deliver for Pakistan and PPP.”

Messages of congratulations and best wishes poured in from all quarters of Pakistan’s political and social spectrum following the announcement of his appointment as Digital Media Head. In response to messages of congratulations, Umar Rehman Malik posted on social media; “I am overwhelmed by the numerous messages of congratulations, support, and well wishes from friends and party colleagues on my appointment as PPP Digital Media Islamabad’s Head by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. I am deeply grateful to everyone for their kind words of congratulations and support.”

It must be mentioned here that Umar Rehman Malik is an expert on finance and a graduate in Actuarial Science. He has also served as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and has a great insight into politics and contemporary affairs of the country and world.

His father late Senator A Rehman Malik -the long-serving interior minister of Pakistan, played a key role in Pakistani politics and was on the frontline in the war against terrorism. He was a trusted aide of late Benazir Bhutto and assisted her during her exile.

