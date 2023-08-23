BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Aug 23, 2023
Pakistan

Punjab’s 36 districts: 678 dengue cases reported since Jan

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: A total of 678 confirmed dengue cases had so far been reported in all the 36 districts of Punjab since January 01 this year, without involving the death of a single patient.

The Punjab Health department had allocated a total of 2,678 beds for dengue patients in the government hospitals across the province out of which only 35 beds had been currently occupied by dengue patients. As many as 38 new dengue patients had been confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has directed that all relevant departments should work in complete coordination to prevent spread of dengue. Giving details of the dengue cases and arrangements for their treatment, the minister said that on directions by the Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, special dengue centers had been established in district and tehsil headquarters hospitals for free treatment of dengue patients.

Patients coming at these counters could get a free slip for check-up by only showing their identity card. After checking a patient’s pulse, fever and blood pressure at such counter, a blood sample will be taken and CBC blood test will be done.

In case of positive blood test report and presence of symptoms, the dengue patient will be admitted to the hospital for further treatment. The presence of qualified and trained doctor was being ensured for the treatment of dengue patients at these places, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that preventive measure to stop the spread of dengue at Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan and other cities across the province were also being taken. Larva surveillance has been intensified throughout Punjab and the relevant deputy commissioners had been entrusted the responsibilities with regard to monitoring of anti-dengue activities.

The minister said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department had prepared new SOPs for dengue prevention, violators of which will be dealt with sternly. Strict legal action will be taken against those neglecting their duties with regards to the anti-dengue campaign and show-cause notices will also be issued to officials involved in bogus activities, warned the minister.



