BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Conrad Robert assumes responsibility as US CG

Ahmed Malik Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: Conrad Robert Tribble assumed responsibility as the Consul General of US Consulate General Karachi on August 21, 2023.

Most recently, he served as the US Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires from 2020-2023 in Madrid, Spain. Before Madrid he served three years in Washington as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the European Union, one year as head of the diplomatic tradecraft training school at the Foreign Service Institute, and one year as a Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

From 2012-2015, he was assigned as Deputy Chief of Mission in Havana, Cuba, where he helped manage the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba and the reopening of the US Embassy there.

His previous diplomatic assignments include Santiago, Port-au-Prince, Baghdad, and two tours in Germany, including a year as an exchange diplomat in the German Foreign Office in Bonn and three years as Consul General in Munich. He also served in numerous leadership positions in Washington D C.

Conrad Tribble grew up in Los Angeles, California, and he and his wife Christina Tribble, also a US diplomat, have four children. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in history from Loyola Marymount University, a Master’s in international relations from the University of Southern California, and a Master’s in national security studies from the US National War College.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Conrad was an exchange student in Germany and a volunteer teacher in Honduras; he speaks Spanish, German, French, and some Haitian Creole. A lifelong singer and amateur musician, he is a former member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the Grammy Association). He is also a sports junkie; he plays baseball, basketball, and soccer, and is looking forward to learning to play cricket.

In assuming the role of Consul General, he will celebrate with the people of Pakistan the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries. He will continue to pursue our joint goal of enhancing US-Pakistan bilateral partnerships through increased economic investment, trade cooperation, and the Green Alliance framework that will benefit both of our countries and the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

European Union Chargé d’Affaires Consul General of US Consulate General Karachi trade cooperation US Pakistan bilateral partnerships economic investment Robert Tribble

Comments

1000 characters

Conrad Robert assumes responsibility as US CG

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Clarification of ATIR orders: FTO summons FBR’s Member Legal (IR) over ‘inaction’

Read more stories