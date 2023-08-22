Conrad Robert assumes responsibility as US CG

KARACHI: Conrad Robert Tribble assumed responsibility as the Consul General of US Consulate General Karachi on August 21, 2023.

Most recently, he served as the US Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires from 2020-2023 in Madrid, Spain. Before Madrid he served three years in Washington as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the European Union, one year as head of the diplomatic tradecraft training school at the Foreign Service Institute, and one year as a Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

From 2012-2015, he was assigned as Deputy Chief of Mission in Havana, Cuba, where he helped manage the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba and the reopening of the US Embassy there.

His previous diplomatic assignments include Santiago, Port-au-Prince, Baghdad, and two tours in Germany, including a year as an exchange diplomat in the German Foreign Office in Bonn and three years as Consul General in Munich. He also served in numerous leadership positions in Washington D C.

Conrad Tribble grew up in Los Angeles, California, and he and his wife Christina Tribble, also a US diplomat, have four children. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in history from Loyola Marymount University, a Master’s in international relations from the University of Southern California, and a Master’s in national security studies from the US National War College.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Conrad was an exchange student in Germany and a volunteer teacher in Honduras; he speaks Spanish, German, French, and some Haitian Creole. A lifelong singer and amateur musician, he is a former member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the Grammy Association). He is also a sports junkie; he plays baseball, basketball, and soccer, and is looking forward to learning to play cricket.

In assuming the role of Consul General, he will celebrate with the people of Pakistan the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries. He will continue to pursue our joint goal of enhancing US-Pakistan bilateral partnerships through increased economic investment, trade cooperation, and the Green Alliance framework that will benefit both of our countries and the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023