BAFL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-7.19%)
BIPL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
HBL 99.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
MLCF 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.49%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 92.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
SSGC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
TRG 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.85%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By -67.2 (-1.38%)
BR30 17,048 Decreased By -238.4 (-1.38%)
KSE100 47,841 Decreased By -377.8 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,947 Decreased By -182.8 (-1.07%)
Aug 21, 2023
Copper rebounds as China vows to resolve local government debt risks

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2023 10:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Copper prices rebounded on Monday after posting three consecutive weekly losses, lifted by better sentiment as China’s central bank vowed to resolve local government debt risks, while low stocks also lent some supports.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% to $8,260 per metric ton by 0151 GMT, and the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.2% to 68,440 yuan ($9,371.36) per metric ton.

Financial departments should coordinate support to resolve local debt risks, enrich tools to prevent and resolve debt risks, strengthen risk monitoring and firmly hold the line on avoiding systemic risk, China’s central bank said in a statement on Sunday.

Debt-laden municipalities represent a major risk to China’s economy and financial stability, economists say, after years of over-investment in infrastructure, plummeting returns from land sales and soaring costs to contain COVID-19.

On Monday, China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate, as expected, as authorities seek to ramp up efforts to stimulate credit demand, but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged.

Sighs of supply tightness also weighed on the market.

Copper stocks on SHFE fell 25.9% on-week last Friday to 39,228 tons, the lowest since September 2022.

LME aluminium gained 0.2% at $2,142 a metric ton, tin climbed 0.6% to $25,420, zinc added 0.3% to $2,306, nickel nudged 0.1% up to $20,150, while lead slid 0.3% to $2,144.

SHFE aluminium edged 0.1% up to 18,445 yuan a metric ton, zinc ticked 0.3% up at 20,110 yuan, lead climbed 0.3% to 16,130 yuan, tin moved up 0.6% at 214,160 yuan, while nickel dipped 0.3% to 166,960 yuan.

