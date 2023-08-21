CM underscores need for early completion of flyover project

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the under-construction Akbar Chowk flyover project and reviewed progress being made on the construction work.

All piles and pile caps of Akbar Chowk flyover project have been completed. CM while directing to submit a report about the project on a daily basis asserted to complete the project by the mid of next month under any circumstance.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to improve the design of U-turn and ordered the construction of a model road from College Road to Akbar Chowk. He inspected the ongoing construction activities on the project and construction of roads.

He directed to complete the construction work of roads surrounding the flyover as soon as possible, adding that the citizens will be provided transportation facilities with the completion of roads surrounding the project.

DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer Israr Ahmed and Contractor while giving a briefing about the pace of work on the project apprised that work on 29 out of 31 pairs has been completed and work on girders is ongoing; 32 out of 66 girders of the flyover have been completed.

Meanwhile, caretaker Chief Minister paid a detailed visit to Government Indus Hospital Kahna.

Air Conditioners were shut down in many wards, there were poor cleanliness arrangements, blood stains on the bed sheets, pathetic condition of wash rooms, leakage of water, doctors not available, patients annoyed due to inappropriate attitude of hospital staff and the staff gave false statements about the record of patients admitted in the wards. The patients and attendants made a pile of complaints about the inappropriate attitude of hospital staff and delay in medical checkups without any reason.

Naqvi expressed his severe indignation over witnessing the poor state of affairs and censured the staff members over giving misstatements. He inspected the emergency, child ward, surgical orthopedic, lab, pharmacy and other departments in the hospital. The staff present in the lab could not provide details of tests being conducted on daily basis. He telephoned Secretary Health on the spot and expressed his anger over seeing deplorable condition of the hospital. He said that he felt dismayed over witnessing pathetic state of affairs of this hospital. The patients complained about inappropriate attitude of staff members of the hospital.

