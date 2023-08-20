BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KATI demands govt eradicate drug abuse in schools

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

KARACHI: Emphasizing the need to curb drug abuse in educational institutions, President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) emphasized that the youth hold the key to the nation’s progress.

Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi, Regional Directorate Commander of the Anti-Narcotics Force, highlighted their zero-tolerance policy against drug dealers and revealed new initiatives to address drug-related issues.

During an event, attended by prominent figures including President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman and other dignitaries, Brigadier Rizvi announced that help lines had been launched to facilitate complaints and awareness regarding drug-related matters. Efforts to counter drug trafficking are in full swing, with a particular focus on educational institutions. Institutions enforcing the law are actively pursuing individuals involved in drug peddling and criminal activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

schools KATI Drug abuse Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi

Comments

1000 characters

KATI demands govt eradicate drug abuse in schools

Wheat flour rates at Utility Stores rise sharply

Question of energy sector reforms comes under interim govt’s focus

SC says show-cause notice issued to taxpayer must contain all necessary facts

Alvi signs Army and Official Secrets Acts into law

Caretaker Sindh govt: 10 ministers administered oath; portfolios assigned

Delay in elections: PTI says will move SC against ECP’s decision

Qureshi arrested by FIA in ‘missing cypher’ case

FBR redrafts law dealing with payments to non-residents

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, meets members of Christian community

SC Act also applies to pending cases under Article 184(3): Justice Mansoor

Read more stories