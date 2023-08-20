KATI demands govt eradicate drug abuse in schools

KARACHI: Emphasizing the need to curb drug abuse in educational institutions, President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) emphasized that the youth hold the key to the nation’s progress.

Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi, Regional Directorate Commander of the Anti-Narcotics Force, highlighted their zero-tolerance policy against drug dealers and revealed new initiatives to address drug-related issues.

During an event, attended by prominent figures including President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman and other dignitaries, Brigadier Rizvi announced that help lines had been launched to facilitate complaints and awareness regarding drug-related matters. Efforts to counter drug trafficking are in full swing, with a particular focus on educational institutions. Institutions enforcing the law are actively pursuing individuals involved in drug peddling and criminal activities.

