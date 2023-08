KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday inched up with silver staying unchanged on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices went up by Rs300 to Rs225300 per tola and Rs257 to Rs193158 per 10 grams.

Silver was available for Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams.

On the world market, prices of gold and silver per ounce were $1894 and $22.84, separately, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023