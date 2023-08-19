‘SLIC to cooperate with Punjab govt for universal health insurance plan’

LAHORE: State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain said on Friday that SLIC will fully cooperate with the Punjab government regarding universal health insurance programme.

“Instructions have been issued to the concerned officers for immediate redressal of complaints regarding Universal Health Insurance Programme,” Shoaib Javed Hussain said during a meeting with the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram, here at APKA clinic.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, Divisional Head State Life Muhammad Ashar and Regional Head Dr Noor were present.

There was a discussion between the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram and the chairman of State Life Insurance Company for further improvement in health card services. Dr Ali Razzaq highlighted the details of the medical facilities, provided to the public.

Dr Javed Akram said that they want to deliver the benefits of universal health insurance to the original beneficiaries. Further improvements are being made to this programme. Private hospitals are also being monitored regarding universal health insurance in Punjab, he added. He further said that all over the world the rich to the poor and healthy people support the sick. We are bringing transparency to the universal health insurance programme, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023