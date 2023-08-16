BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.24%)
BOP 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.01%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.71%)
FABL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.55%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.47%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.48%)
HBL 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.32%)
HUBC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
LOTCHEM 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.33%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.11%)
PAEL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
PIOC 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.05%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -254.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall as Chinese data disappoints

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 02:29pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trading on Wednesday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares lower as more disappointing Chinese economic data and the absence of meaningful stimulus from Beijing continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

China’s July new home prices fell for the first time this year, official data showed on Wednesday, as piecemeal policy support failed to shore up the embattled property sector, mounting pressure on authorities to deliver aggressive stimulus.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slipped 0.1%, weighed by a 1.1% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services and a 0.6% decline in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged down, extending a 1% drop in the previous session, as worries over China’s struggling economy outweighed declining US stockpiles.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 0.5%, with toll operator Salik Company losing 0.9% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank falling 0.8%.

Most Gulf markets in red after China cuts rates

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.3%. Separately, in Abu Dhabi, new industrial licences granted in the year to June increased 16.6% from a year ago, the government’s media office said on Tuesday.

The Qatari index, however, bucked the trend to trade 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.8% increase in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets fall as Chinese data disappoints

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

Intra-day update: KSE-100 sees selling pressure amid inflation concerns

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Burger King says tomatoes on ‘vacation’ as India battles food inflation

Oil steadies as China fears counter tighter US supply

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Economic policies: Kakar says will ensure continuity

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Read more stories