Flag hoisting ceremony held at Governor’s House

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman hoisted the Pakistani flag in a simple ceremony on the occasion of 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, here at Governor House on Monday.

After the ceremony, the governor mingled with the children and had a lively conversation with them. On this occasion, a special prayer was also offered for the security and stability of the country.

While congratulating the entire nation on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, the governor said that every Pakistani should play his role in the development of the country. He said that this day reminds us of the immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for a separate homeland.

He reiterated that the challenges facing the country can be overcome only by promoting unity, unity, mutual tolerance and brotherhood. Today, we have to reaffirm the commitment that we will live up to the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Unity, faith and discipline. He also paid tributes to the martyrs of armed forces and security forces who laid down their lives for the sake of the dear homeland.

Moreover, the governor attended a ceremony organized in honor of the personalities who have rendered valuable services for the country in various fields.

The governor awarded certificates of appreciation to personalities who have rendered outstanding services in 11 categories including education, health, sports, journalism, business, IT, film, music, philanthropy, TV, literature.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that encouraging those people who sends a positive message to the society, and motivates other people to serve the society with same zeal and zest needs to be recognised.

He congratulated all the recipients of appreciation certificates. He said that Pakistan came into existence as a result of the two-nation ideology, adding that love for the country is part of our faith. He stressed that this is only possible if we set aside our political affiliations, personal preferences, and personal interests.

The recipients were Kamran Lashari, Nighat Yasar Ali, Alina Shafiq, Atif Rana, Senior journalist, Wasif Nagi, Senior journalist and Analyst Salman Ghani, Duraid Qureshi, Amara Hikmat, Bilal Lashari, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Mehboob Ali, Arif Iqbal, Ayesha Gulzar, Rizwan Anwar, Muhammad Shakeel Akram, Sohail Mehmood Butt, former provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Dr Ayesha Malik, Prof Dr Shazia Maqbool (Pro-Vice Chancellor UHS), Manzar Hussain Akram, Maha Jameel, Dr Rukhsana David, Najeeb Ghori, Fahad Shehbaz, Ayat Asmi and others.

