Party of slain Ecuador candidate taps reporter as replacement

QUITO: The party of Ecuador’s slain presidential candidate on Sunday tapped a reporter to take his place on the ballot as several contenders to lead the South American nation in a vote later this month showed up for a national debate wearing bulletproof vests.

Journalist Christian Zurita will take the place of the assassinated Fernando Villavicencio in the August 20 elections, the Movimiento Construye political party announced. Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist himself and known for his anti-corruption crusades, was gunned down as he left a campaign rally in the capital Quito on Wednesday night.

The naming of Zurita as the party’s candidate is a reversal from Saturday, when Construye had said Villavicencio’s running mate, Andrea Gonzalez, would take the spot.

But party officials worried that Gonzalez’s candidacy might be thrown out by election authorities, since she was already registered as the vice presidential candidate for the vote.