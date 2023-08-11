BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 10, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM Shehbaz
- Leaked cipher: PTI again calls for high-powered judicial commission
- SBP to issue Rs100 commemorative coin to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC
- Gold prices increase by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn
- Amid lack of triggers, KSE-100 loses over 400 points, closes below 48,000
- Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July
- Following meeting with Shehbaz, opposition leader says they will ‘certainly agree’ on caretaker PM’s name
- ‘Massive crime’ if leaked cipher alleged contents true, says PM Shehbaz
