Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM Shehbaz

Leaked cipher: PTI again calls for high-powered judicial commission

SBP to issue Rs100 commemorative coin to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Gold prices increase by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

Amid lack of triggers, KSE-100 loses over 400 points, closes below 48,000

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July

Following meeting with Shehbaz, opposition leader says they will ‘certainly agree’ on caretaker PM’s name

‘Massive crime’ if leaked cipher alleged contents true, says PM Shehbaz

