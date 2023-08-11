BAFL 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.38%)
BIPL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.33%)
DGKC 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.14%)
FABL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.28%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.46%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
HBL 102.86 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.34%)
HUBC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
OGDC 102.35 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.53%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
PIOC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.47%)
PPL 72.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.12%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TELE 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By 64.3 (1.33%)
BR30 17,429 Increased By 189.5 (1.1%)
KSE100 48,418 Increased By 609.6 (1.28%)
KSE30 17,195 Increased By 250 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 10, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Leaked cipher: PTI again calls for high-powered judicial commission

Read here for details.

  • SBP to issue Rs100 commemorative coin to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices increase by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

Read here for details.

  • Amid lack of triggers, KSE-100 loses over 400 points, closes below 48,000

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July

Read here for details.

  • Following meeting with Shehbaz, opposition leader says they will ‘certainly agree’ on caretaker PM’s name

Read here for details.

  • ‘Massive crime’ if leaked cipher alleged contents true, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Caretaker PM: Talks between Shehbaz, Riaz remain inconclusive

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

BRACE report lists factors leading to greater poverty

World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

India raises concerns over oil market volatility with producer countries

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

Read more stories