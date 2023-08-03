BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Gold retreats as US dollar, bond yields resume climb

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

NEW YORK: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the dollar rose and bond yields strengthened after data showed US private payrolls increased more than expected in July.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,935.27 per ounce at 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 GMT), after rising as much as 0.6% earlier on some safe-haven bids after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the US government’s credit rating to AA+ from AAA.

US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,972.10.

“Higher interest rates would ultimately put pressure on gold. Also, we are seeing more strength in the dollar. Prices are trapped below $2,000 and above $1,900 for the time being,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar rose 0.4% to more than a three-week high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest level since July 10.

US private payrolls rose by 324,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed, well above the increase of 189,000 that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, the probability that the US central bank would leave rates unchanged at its Sept. 19-20 meeting was at 83%.

Gold Prices Gold Spot

