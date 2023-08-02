BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
Pakistan

Caretaker CM apprises PM about Rizwana’s health condition

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and informed him in detail about the health condition of Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence.

During the conversation, the CM apprised the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif about medication and health of Rizwana.

It may be noted that Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence, who belongs to Sargodha, was taken to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in critical condition on July 24. Considering his health, he was shifted to ICU. A Special Medical Board is looking after the ill-fated girl.

According to the doctors, the girl has an infection in her lungs, which is causing her difficulty in breathing. Rizwana had an infection in one lung and blood clots in the other. There is infection in the blood which is affecting the whole body.

