WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 01, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency 31-Jul-23 28-Jul-23 27-Jul-23 26-Jul-23 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104184 0.103963 0.103873 0.103916 Euro 0.820813 0.819776 0.824743 0.821415 Japanese yen 0.005284 0.00534 0.005284 0.005266 U.K. pound 0.958013 0.956964 0.96052 0.959716 U.S. dollar 0.744637 0.744574 0.741342 0.742757 Algerian dinar 0.005496 0.005504 0.005507 Australian dollar 0.497566 0.496556 0.503594 0.502327 Botswana pula 0.057039 0.056737 0.056861 0.057118 Brazilian real 0.157067 0.157592 0.157077 0.156826 Brunei dollar 0.559121 0.559031 0.560434 0.559179 Canadian dollar 0.565104 0.562707 0.56158 0.561843 Chilean peso 0.000899 0.000901 0.000898 0.000896 Czech koruna 0.034323 0.034131 0.034287 0.034155 Danish krone 0.110134 0.109998 0.110678 0.110232 Indian rupee 0.009054 0.009053 0.009042 0.009059 Israeli New Shekel 0.201635 0.200532 0.200204 Korean won 0.000582 0.000585 0.00058 0.00058 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42711 2.41952 2.42256 Malaysian ringgit 0.163999 0.163776 0.16367 0.162867 Mauritian rupee 0.016172 0.016197 0.01618 0.016173 Mexican peso 0.044508 0.044613 0.044302 0.043996 New Zealand dollar 0.459515 0.459588 0.462968 0.460658 Norwegian krone 0.073415 0.073404 0.074118 0.073341 Omani rial 1.93664 1.92807 1.93175 Peruvian sol 0.206444 0.206608 Philippine peso 0.013577 0.013654 0.013568 0.013614 Polish zloty 0.186183 0.184405 0.186727 0.185926 Qatari riyal 0.204571 0.203665 0.204054 Russian ruble 0.00813 0.008184 0.008235 0.008249 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19857 0.197691 0.198069 Singapore dollar 0.559121 0.559031 0.560434 0.559179 South African rand 0.042042 0.041668 0.042376 0.042085 Swedish krona 0.070766 0.070418 0.071722 0.071725 Swiss franc 0.856101 0.856374 0.865397 0.861467 Thai baht 0.021736 0.021752 0.021589 Trinidadian dollar 0.110639 0.11018 0.109894 0.109854 U.A.E. dirham 0.20276 0.201863 0.202248 Uruguayan peso 0.019895 0.019769 0.019643 0.019714 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

