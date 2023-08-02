BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 07:31am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 01, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency                        31-Jul-23      28-Jul-23      27-Jul-23      26-Jul-23
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104184       0.103963       0.103873       0.103916
Euro                             0.820813       0.819776       0.824743       0.821415
Japanese yen                     0.005284        0.00534       0.005284       0.005266
U.K. pound                       0.958013       0.956964        0.96052       0.959716
U.S. dollar                      0.744637       0.744574       0.741342       0.742757
Algerian dinar                   0.005496                      0.005504       0.005507
Australian dollar                0.497566       0.496556       0.503594       0.502327
Botswana pula                    0.057039       0.056737       0.056861       0.057118
Brazilian real                   0.157067       0.157592       0.157077       0.156826
Brunei dollar                    0.559121       0.559031       0.560434       0.559179
Canadian dollar                  0.565104       0.562707        0.56158       0.561843
Chilean peso                     0.000899       0.000901       0.000898       0.000896
Czech koruna                     0.034323       0.034131       0.034287       0.034155
Danish krone                     0.110134       0.109998       0.110678       0.110232
Indian rupee                     0.009054       0.009053       0.009042       0.009059
Israeli New Shekel               0.201635       0.200532                      0.200204
Korean won                       0.000582       0.000585        0.00058        0.00058
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42711                       2.41952        2.42256
Malaysian ringgit                0.163999       0.163776        0.16367       0.162867
Mauritian rupee                  0.016172       0.016197        0.01618       0.016173
Mexican peso                     0.044508       0.044613       0.044302       0.043996
New Zealand dollar               0.459515       0.459588       0.462968       0.460658
Norwegian krone                  0.073415       0.073404       0.074118       0.073341
Omani rial                        1.93664                       1.92807        1.93175
Peruvian sol                                                   0.206444       0.206608
Philippine peso                  0.013577       0.013654       0.013568       0.013614
Polish zloty                     0.186183       0.184405       0.186727       0.185926
Qatari riyal                     0.204571                      0.203665       0.204054
Russian ruble                     0.00813       0.008184       0.008235       0.008249
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19857                      0.197691       0.198069
Singapore dollar                 0.559121       0.559031       0.560434       0.559179
South African rand               0.042042       0.041668       0.042376       0.042085
Swedish krona                    0.070766       0.070418       0.071722       0.071725
Swiss franc                      0.856101       0.856374       0.865397       0.861467
Thai baht                        0.021736                      0.021752       0.021589
Trinidadian dollar               0.110639        0.11018       0.109894       0.109854
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20276                      0.201863       0.202248
Uruguayan peso                   0.019895       0.019769       0.019643       0.019714
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

