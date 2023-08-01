BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
Crypto stocks dip after bitcoin slumps to six-week low

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 05:44pm

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain related companies fell in premarket trading on Tuesday, as bitcoin hit a six-week low following a hack at Curve Finance, a platform where users can borrow and trade in crypto.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, fell about 2% to $28,870.

Curve Finance was the victim of a hack, the company posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. Losses are estimated to be over $40 million, according to media reports.

Crypto exchange Coinbase’s stock fell 3.1% and blockchain-farm operator Bitfarms shares dropped 1.1%, in premarket trading.

Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

Crypto miners including Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital and U.S.-listed shares of Canada’s Hut 8 Mining declined between 3% and 3.35%.

The crypto industry is at a crucial juncture, with two of the biggest industry players - Binance and Coinbase - under fire from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have also added pressure to risky assets such as crypto.

