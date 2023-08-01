BAFL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
Punjab Local Government: Action decided against corrupt elements

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Local Government Minister Amir Mir has decided to take tough action against corrupt elements in the department, particularly concerning illegal constructions.

In an effort to curb this menace, the Minister issued strict orders for stringent action to be taken against corrupt officials involved in such unlawful activities, disclosed a department’s spokesperson on Monday. He has called upon the Punjab Local Government Secretary to identify all corrupt officers without delay, blacklist the building officers and zonal planning officers operating in areas where illegal constructions have been verified. He emphasized that any officers found with concrete evidence of involvement in illegal constructions should be promptly suspended, setting an example to deter others from engaging in similar misconduct.

The Minister expressed grave concern that those engaged in illegal constructions were forming a criminal network akin to a mafia. “Such officers’ facilitation not only tarnishes the government’s image but also harms the institution’s reputation,” he maintained, adding that the repercussions extend beyond just encroachments as this illicit activity also hampers revenue collection.

The Minister asserted that decisive action against corrupt officers would not only enhance the reputation of the department but also restore public trust in the institution. Additionally, combating corruption would lead to improved tax collections, benefiting the government and the community at large, he added.

He specifically directed the Secretary to take immediate action against officers who have been proven corrupt in previous inquiries but have still managed to retain their positions. This measure aims to ensure that those engaged in malpractice were held accountable, fostering a more transparent and accountable governance system.

