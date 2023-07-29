Youm-e-Ashur today

LAHORE: Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Moharram-ul-Haram is all set to be marked across the country on Saturday (today) with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country. Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Youm-e-Ashura: Lahore police makes security arrangements

The traffic police in all big cities had put in place traffic diversion plans for the Ashura. Entry of any type of vehicle has been restricted for the routes leading to processions. Health department has also deputed mobile teams for extending medical cover to the mourning processions.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has given the task of ensuring foolproof security to the police force throughout the province on the 10th of Muharram.

“Ashura is very important in terms of worship and respect for the entire Muslim world including Pakistan.

On this important day the enemies of Pakistan and Islam may try to target citizens and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan,” he said, adding, “We are fully prepared and no one can dare to target Muharram processions and congregations or disturb peace and order.”

Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram on Friday, Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in different parts of the country in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

In Lahore, the main procession of 9th Muharram after passing it’s tradition route culminated peacefully.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023