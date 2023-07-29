BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM, Dar lay foundation stone of Data’s shrine expansion project

Muhammad Saleem Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

LAHORE: caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday laid the foundation stone for the expansion project at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

This also marked the inauguration of the Nazrana Online app https://nazranaonline.punjab.gov.pk and the corridor’s expansion. Through Nazrana Online, devotees from anywhere in the world can present offerings at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

The CM was informed in a briefing that the app would also allow foreign residents to distribute Langar from their own countries. Similarly, cleanliness & security staff and Khadmeen would also receive offerings through the app. The app enables 24/7 access to the inner sanctum of the shrine for devotees.

Moreover, the expansion project includes the construction of a new Langar Khana and commercial kitchen. Additionally, there will be the establishment of an administration block, executive VIP lounge, dining hall, and garden. A library and museum will also be set up at the Data Ganj Bakhsh complex. Furthermore, 17 Kanals of land would also be acquired in front of the Golden Gate for the expansion of the complex.

After the ceremony, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the media and highlighted the initiative.

Ishaq Dar congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on commencing the expansion project at the shrine and declared it as the third major expansion.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed that the launch of the Nazrana Online app would provide convenience to both local and foreign devotees.

Dar said the expansion project aims to bring ease and convenience for visitors to the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. The project had previously undergone expansion during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure in 1999 and its rewards will be perpetual, declared Ishaq Dar.

He felicitated Mohsin Naqvi on the commencement of the Darbar expansion project and called it the third major expansion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ishaq Dar Finance minister Ishaq Dar Mohsin Naqvi Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

Comments

1000 characters

CM, Dar lay foundation stone of Data’s shrine expansion project

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Arrest warrants for PTI chief suspended by ECP

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Youm-e-Ashur today

Court’s permission mandatory: Extracting data from suspect’s phone illegal: LHC

Palestinian people: Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for crimes

Syria payments: American families of IS victims sue cement maker Lafarge

Read more stories