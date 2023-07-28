BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan granted bail

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted bail to prominent PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, who had been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) law.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan heard Ali Muhammad Khan’s plea and immediately ordered his release. Furthermore, the court summoned the deputy commissioner of Mardan to appear at the next hearing of the case, scheduled for August 8.

It’s worth noting that this was the eighth time Ali Muhammad Khan faced arrest. On July 25, the PTI leader was re-arrested in Mardan shortly after his release on bail under the 3MPO. His counsel, Nadeem Shah, reported that the arrest was made based on the order of the Deputy Commissioner, citing the same law.

Nadeem Shah emphasized that the court had previously ordered Ali Muhammad Khan’s release and specifically instructed that he should not be arrested in any case until August 4.

However, despite these orders, the PTI leader found himself arrested for the eighth time. Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

