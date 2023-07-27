BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
Jul 27, 2023
Pakistan

Wafaqi Mohtasib visits Ombudsman Sindh

Press Release Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: The honourable Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, visited the office of Provincial Ombudsman today, discussed the issues of mutual interest and way forward to improve the working of their respective offices in providing more relief, assistance to the masses in redressal of their grievances.

Honourable Wafaqi Mohtasib planted a sapling as part of the ongoing “Tree Plantation” drive and visited the newly established library. Ajaz Ali Khan, Provincial Ombudsman Sindh gave a comprehensive presentation about working of Sindh Ombudsman Office, initiatives taken to reduce the backlog and future plans. The Honourable guest appreciated the efforts made by the Ombudsman Sindh particularly the international outreach, to provide relief to the common man, and to portray a positive image of Province of Sindh and Pakistan at international level.

